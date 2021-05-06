Blinken in Ukraine in Show of Support Against Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Ukraine's leadership Thursday in a visible show of support following a massive troop buildup by Russia even as he also pushes for action against corruption.

The one-day visit is the first to Kiev by a senior U.S. official under President Joe Biden, who has vowed a firmer line on Russia but is also preparing for a summit with his counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Blinken arrived late Thursday from London where he joined other foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies in condemning Russia's "irresponsible and destabilizing behavior" in Ukraine and elsewhere.

The G7 renewed its call "for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders including its territorial waters."

"It is critical that Moscow now fully withdraws its forces and takes the necessary steps to help alleviate tensions," a G7 statement said.

Russia last month amassed 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, the biggest mobilization since Moscow seized the majority-Russian peninsula of Crimea in 2014 and war broke out in eastern Ukraine.

Clashes in eastern Ukraine between the government and pro-Russian separatists have been intensifying since January, a bloody new phase in Europe's only ongoing military conflict which has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

Russia quickly announced a pullback after the latest buildup, leading some experts to believe Putin was testing the will of Biden while seeking to intensify pressure on Ukraine.