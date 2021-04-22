Slovakia Expels Three Russian Diplomats — PM

Slovakia has decided to expel three Russian diplomats, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Thursday, after a diplomatic rift between its Czech neighbor and Moscow.

"Three representatives of the Russian diplomatic mission must end their activities in Slovakia and must leave the country within seven days," Heger said.

Heger said that Slovakia had made its decision "following recent events in the Czech Republic and after having thoroughly evaluated information of our intelligence services that closely cooperate with the intelligence services of our allies."