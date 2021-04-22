Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Deport Over 100 Foreign Pro-Navalny Protesters

Updated:
Olga Maltseva / AFP

Russia will deport more than 100 foreign nationals for attending recent rallies in support of jailed and hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a senior Moscow migration official said Thursday.

Tens of thousands took to the streets across 11 Russian time zones Wednesday to demand Navalny’s release and treatment by his own doctors as he entered his fourth week of hunger strike. Independent monitors reported nearly 2,000 detentions with riot police reportedly using aggressive tactics including tasers.

“The 122 foreign citizens who participated in the unauthorized protests in Moscow will not be allowed entry for 40 years,” Dmitry Sergiyenko, the chief migration officer at the Russian Interior Ministry’s Moscow branch, was quoted as saying by Interfax.

Sergiyenko did not disclose which countries the protesters will be deported back to.

Interfax added that the chief migration officer did not specify whether the deportees took part in Wednesday’s mass rallies or the demonstrations that took place across Russia in January and February. 

Back then, more than 10,000 protesters were rounded up during nationwide rallies calling for Navalny’s release after he was jailed upon returning to Russia following a five-month recovery from nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin.

Reports last month said that citizens of post-Soviet Belarus, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan had been given deportation orders for attending the January-February protests.

Russia’s Meduza news website said in March it had spoken with foreign protesters who had their residence permits revoked despite living in Russia for about a decade.

In his annual state-of-the-nation speech hours ahead of the rallies, President Vladimir Putin warned foreign and domestic enemies that “organizers of any provocations” will “regret their actions more than they’ve regretted anything in a long time.” 

Read more about: Navalny

Read more

detained opposition

Navalny Allies Detained Ahead of Nationwide Protests

Lyubov Sobol will be charged with inciting an unauthorized rally ahead of Saturday's pro-Navalny protests, a move her lawyer called "illegal."
TOUGH RESPONSE

MEPs: Sanction Oligarchs, Stop Nord Stream 2 After Navalny Detention

A European Parliament motion calls for an end to the controversial pipeline, but officials warn the EU can do little to stop it.
warning sign

Russia Threatens Arrests, Prosecutions for Promoting Navalny Protests

Unauthorized rallies in Navalny's support are scheduled in at least 50 Russian cities this Saturday.
INTERNATIONAL CONDEMNATION

Free Navalny, Western Leaders Tell Russia

The Kremlin critic was detained minutes after he arrived in Moscow on his return from Germany.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.