Russian Army Says Killed 'Up to 200 Militants' in Syria Bombing

Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday it had killed "up to 200 fighters" in Syria during airstrikes on a "terrorist" base northeast of Palmyra, where fighters were planning attacks ahead of presidential polls next month.

"After confirming data through multiple channels on the location of terrorist facilities, Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft carried out airstrikes," the ministry said in a statement.

"Two hideouts were destroyed, up to 200 militants, 24 pickup trucks with large-caliber machine guns, as well as about 500 kilograms of ammunition and components for creating improvised explosive devices," it added.

The statement neither specified the date of the strikes nor the group that was targeted.

It said that the target was a "camouflaged base" where "terrorist groups" organized attacks in Syria and manufactured explosives.

They were specifically planning "terrorist attacks and attacks on government agencies in large cities in order to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the presidential elections in Syria."