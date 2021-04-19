Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

2 Coronavirus Mutations Forming in Russia – Official

Epidemiologists say the new strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus found in Russia aren’t necessarily deadlier or more contagious. Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Russian epidemiologists have detected two mutated strains of the coronavirus within the country but said they aren’t necessarily deadlier or more contagious, the head of state consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor announced Monday. 

“We are seeing the formation of a Siberian version and the formation of a northwestern version” of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes coronavirus infection, Interfax quoted Rospotrebnazor head Anna Popova as saying. 

Popova had announced last fall that a partial mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus had been detected in the Siberian Federal District but noted that the changes in the new strain’s structure did not make it more dangerous or contagious.

On Monday, Popova said there's no reason to fear the new variants, adding that experts are currently researching their epidemiological significance.

Popova said the Russian Academy of Sciences’ medical sciences department would receive descriptions of these strains as soon as the materials "are ready for publication."

Later Monday, Rospotrebnadzor’s press service said there’s no evidence that the new mutations detected in Russia result in a more severe course of infection.

Russia confirmed its first cases of the British and South African variants within its borders earlier this year. 

Studies have suggested that Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine may be less effective against these strains. 

The state-run Gamaleya research institute that developed Sputnik V has said it has the technology to “update” the jab to protect against new, more-contagious strains of the virus.

Russia has been one of the world’s most-affected countries by the virus and has recorded at least 422,000 excess deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

DEADLY PANDEMIC

Russia Records 30K Excess Deaths in July, Most Monthly Fatalities in Decade

Authorities report fewer than 6,000 deaths officially from the coronavirus.
BACK TO SCHOOL

Russia Prepares for Return to School Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

New school year, new rules.
PROFIT HIT

Russia’s Gazprom Reports Massive Profit Slump in First Half

Net profit fell 25-fold as the coronavirus pandemic hit global energy prices.
SPUTNIK V

Russia to Start Mass Deliveries of Coronavirus Vaccine Next Month

The health minister said production was underway in parallel with post-registration monitoring of the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.