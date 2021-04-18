Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Expels 20 Czech Diplomats – Foreign Ministry

By AFP
Czech authorities had expelled 18 Russian diplomats identified as secret agents of security services suspected of involvement in a 2014 explosion. EPA / TASS

Russia on Sunday said 20 employees of the Czech embassy in Moscow had been declared "persona non grata" and must leave the country by the end of Monday.

Moscow made the announcement after the Czech ambassador in Moscow, Vitezslav Pivonka, had been summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry. "Pivonka had been told that 20 employees of the Czech embassy in Moscow had been declared 'persona non grata.'"

On Saturday, Czech authorities said they would expel 18 Russian diplomats identified by local intelligence as secret agents of the Russian SVR and GRU security services suspected of involvement in a 2014 explosion.

Czech police also said they were seeking two Russians in connection with the blast that killed two people, and who carried passports used by suspects in the attempted poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in 2018.

Moscow called the announcement a "hostile step" and alleged it bore a "trace" of involvement by Washington.

"In their desire to please the United States against the background of recent US sanctions against Russia, Czech authorities in this respect even outdid their masters from across the pond," the ministry added.

Earlier this week the United States announced sanctions and the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats in retaliation for what Washington said was the Kremlin's U.S. election interference, a massive cyber attack and other hostile activity.

Read more

war of words

Russia Brands Navalny Team 'Traitors' for EU Sanctions Push

Navalny and his allies have called on the EU to sanction members of President Vladimir Putin's inner circle over his poisoning.
moscow mishaps

What Happened During Tense EU-Russia Talks?

The first visit by a senior EU envoy to Russia since 2017 didn't go as well as planned for Europe.
Diplomacy

U.K. Is Breaking International Law by Withholding Data on Skripal's Daughter, Russia Says

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Britain was breaking international law by refusing to provide information on Yulia Skripal, poisoned in England earlier...
Diplomacy

U.S. Reportedly Pressuring Russia to Sell Shuttered Diplomatic Properties

Russian diplomats are not pleased with the proposal

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.