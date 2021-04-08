Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Donbass Escalation Would Be ‘Beginning of the End’ for Ukraine – Putin Aide

Military analysts say Russia has amassed the largest concentration of forces near the Ukrainian border since the deadly conflict between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists first broke out in 2014.  Mikhail Sokolov / TASS

The outbreak of major hostilities in eastern Ukraine would mark “the beginning of the end” for Kiev, a top Kremlin official warned Thursday as alarm continues to grow over troop buildup in the region.

“I support the assessments that also exist inside Ukraine that the beginning of hostilities is the beginning of the end of Ukraine,” President Vladimir Putin’s deputy chief of staff Dmitry Kozak said.

“It’s a self-inflicted wound, a shot not in the leg but in the face,” the state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted Kozak, the Kremlin's pointman on relations with Ukraine and pro-Russia separatists, as saying at online talks.

The senior Putin aide added that Moscow “would have to come to the defense” of Russian citizens in eastern Ukraine “depending on the scale of the fire.”

Kozak’s warnings follow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s recent appeal for support from Kiev’s Western allies and visit to the front line amid the Russian buildup near its border. 

Military analysts say Russia has amassed the largest concentration of forces near the Ukrainian border since the deadly conflict between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists first broke out in 2014. 

Russia is widely believed to provide backing for the separatists, which the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

The Ukrainian military estimates that Russia has deployed 28 battalion tactical groups in at least four regions including annexed Crimea. Russian military analysts reported, citing online wagon tracking services, satellite imagery and TikTok videos, that Russian military units have set up camp some 250 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. 

The Kremlin has acknowledged the troop movements but insists that they do not pose a threat to anyone.

Western leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel who held phone talks with Putin on Thursday, have called for restraint over the Russian buildup.

Putin accused Ukraine of provoking tensions in the phone call with Merkel.

Read more about: Ukraine , Kremlin

Read more

Normandy format

Kremlin Eyes Four-Way Ukraine Summit This Year

The leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France can hold the first four-way summit on the conflict in three years.
Stalled talks

Kremlin: Preparations for Normandy Summit on Ukraine Have Ground to a Halt

"The demands of one of the parties are constantly changing," the Kremlin's spokesman said.
opinion Vladimir Frolov

How Will the New President of Ukraine Build Relations With Russia?

In Ukrainian politics, Russia is still in the game, but don’t expect a return to pre-Maidan days.
opinion Gleb Pavlovsky

Russia and Ukraine: A Destructive Codependency

Kiev and Moscow are not fighting a full-scale war, but both political establishments use alleged “victories” to get stronger and richer.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.