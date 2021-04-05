Russia’s Top Documentary Fest Threatened Over Film on Gay Chechen Man

Russia’s premier documentary film festival has received threats over its plans to screen a movie about a gay MMA fighter from Chechnya, the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported Sunday.

"Silent Voice" tells the story of Khawaj, a promising young MMA fighter who is forced to flee his home region to Belgium after his brother learns he’s gay and promises to kill him.

Artdocfest’s Moscow organizers told Novaya Gazeta that a man who only identified himself as “Suliman” asked festival management to remove the documentary from the festival schedule.

“People in Chechnya are dissatisfied. If the film is shown, there will be serious consequences,” the organizers quoted the man as telling them.

The organizers refused to cancel the screenings as the festival schedule had been approved by the Culture Ministry and tickets had already been sold, Novaya Gazeta reported.

The St. Petersburg Artdocfest, meanwhile, was forced to cancel their screening of the film after a self-styled “anti-gay” activist filed a complaint with Russia’s consumer protection watchdog, alleging that the festival is promoting “LGBT values” among minors and violating anti-coronavirus restrictions.

Police closed off the St. Petersburg movie theater’s halls Sunday following the complaint from Timur Bulatov, the self-proclaimed head of the “First Moral Russian Front” who is well-known for his ultraconservative, anti-LGBT activism.

Another St. Petersburg film studio where the film was set to be screened as part of the festival had to cancel showings “in order to avoid provocations and the cultural center's closure.”

Artdocfest has come under fire and had screenings disrupted in previous years for showing documentaries on controversial topics including the war in eastern Ukraine.

Chechnya's strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov claims that his region is exclusively heterosexual. His iron-fisted rule has been the subject of years of media investigations into the alleged imprisonment and torture of LGBT people in secret prisons.