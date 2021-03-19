Russian Police Raid Opposition Activists, News Outlet

Russian security agents raided the Moscow offices of the opposition news website MBKh Media and the blacklisted Open Russia pro-democracy group, the outlet reported early Friday. The raids came two days after Russia’s state communications regulator asked Twitter to delete MBKh Media’s account for allegedly posting tweets containing materials from Open Russia.

“There are more than four of them and they have a support group, men in balaclavas, and they’re waiting for someone to arrive at the office,” editor-in-chief Veronika Kutsyllo told the RBC news website. “I haven’t spoken to them yet but from what I understand they’re planning something,” Kutsyllo said. Security officers have also arrived at Open Russia's St. Petersburg offices, its group's head Anastasia Burakova told MBKh Media. It was not yet clear whether the raids were linked to Roskomnadzor’s demand to delete MBKh Media’s Twitter account.