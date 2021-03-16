Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Confirms First S. African Coronavirus Strain Cases

Russia has recorded the world’s fourth-highest total of Covid-19 cases at 4.4 million.  Sofia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

A more contagious strain of the coronavirus first discovered in South Africa has been detected in Russia, the country’s health authorities said Tuesday.

The officials said two people have been found to have the variant out of over 8,000 tests conducted among Russians arriving from abroad and those with atypical presentations of the disease. 

According to the Rospotrebnadzor consumer protection agency, 28 Russians had the British strain and 16 an unspecified mutation. 

Rospotrebnadzor said it had not yet found cases of the Brazilian strain as of Tuesday. It said the 8,159 samples had been collected from new arrivals, re-infected and treatment-resistant patients, as well as children under 5 with severe Covid-19.

“Rospotrebnadzor continues its systematic work to identify and study the variability of the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” it said, noting that 14 of its research organizations are involved.

The 501Y.V2 variant was identified in South Africa late last year and became the dominant strain there, fueling a second wave and delaying the country's vaccination campaign.

The South African variant has been discovered in 58 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

The more transmissible variant has raised concerns about Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness and possible re-infections.

Russia has recorded the world’s fourth-highest total of Covid-19 cases at 4.4 million. 

Daily Covid-19 task force figures report 92,500 deaths, but the state statistics service says that more than 200,000 Russians diagnosed with the disease have died since the start of the outbreak in April 2020.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

accelerated progress

WHO Wants to Review Russian Vaccine Safety Data

The vaccine, which was approved by the government, still needs to go through its final phase of clinical trials.
mass vaccination

Russia Aims to Produce 'Millions' of Virus Doses by 2021

"We are very much counting on starting mass production in September," an official said.
CORONAVIRUS RECESSION

Coronavirus Sends Income for Russia’s Entrepreneurs to Lowest Level On Record

Russians’ income from business activity has fallen to a century low.
coronavirus prevention

Moscow Cracks Down on Mask and Glove Violations

More than 37,000 metro passengers have been fined for not wearing a face mask or gloves.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.