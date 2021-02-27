Russians Mark 6th Anniversary of Kremlin Critic's Murder

Several thousand Russians along with Western diplomats gathered in Moscow on Saturday to mark the sixth anniversary of the assassination of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov. Nemtsov was one of President Vladimir Putin's loudest critics until he was shot and killed on a Moscow bridge near the Kremlin on Feb. 27, 2015. The sixth anniversary of his death comes after Putin's current most prominent critic Alexei Navalny was sent to a penal colony this week to serve a nearly three-year term he denounces as politically motivated. Beginning Saturday morning, a steady stream of Russians and Western diplomats took turns laying flowers at a makeshift memorial at the spot where Nemtsov was felled with four bullets.

Sam Berkhead / MT

"We come together in this place on this day every year to show the authorities that we have not forgotten and will not forget," former prime minister and opposition politician Mikhail Kasyanov told journalists at the rally. "I am sure that what Boris fought for — freedom for Russians, their well-being and a dignified life — will soon come about," he added. Usually marked by a march through central Moscow, the opposition this year rallied instead at the makeshift memorial at the spot of his death that is regularly dismantled by the authorities, as restrictions on mass gatherings are still in place due to the pandemic. The White Counter monitor, which tallies attendance at rallies, said 3,700 people had gathered by 3:00 p.m. (12:00 GMT). Also laying flowers Saturday were the U.S., UK and EU ambassadors to Russia, among other Western representatives. 'Inspiration to many' U.S. Embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross wrote on Twitter that U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan had marked the "brutal murder" of Nemtsov, whom she described as having been "dedicated to pursuing a better future for his country." "He remains an inspiration to many who strive for justice, transparency, freedom," she tweeted.

Sam Berkhead / MT