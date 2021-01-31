As It's Happening: Russians Stage Fresh Navalny Protests

Russians nationwide are staging a second round of protests calling for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny's release despite a growing crackdown and threats of prosecution by the authorities. Navalny's allies called for new protests to demand his release after tens of thousands took to the streets nationwide at last Saturday's protests, resulting in a single-day record of over 4,000 detentions. The Kremlin critic faces up to 3.5 years in jail in a trial that starts this week on charges of violating the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence while recovering from Novichok poisoning in Germany. The days ahead of Sunday's protests were marked by an intensifying crackdown against Navalny's allies and family members, with his brother Oleg and lawyer Lyubov Sobol placed under pre-trial house arrest on charges of violating coronavirus restrictions by calling people to join protests. Authorities also issued an arrest warrant in absentia for Leonid Volkov, a top Navalny aide based in Lithuania, as part of a criminal case on inciting minors to attend unauthorized protests.

On Saturday, Sergei Smirnov, editor-in-chief of the independent Mediazona news website, was detained for several hours and Navalny's jailed regional coordinator in Nizhny Novgorod urged people not to protest in a video his lawyer says was obtained under duress. Meanwhile, Moscow police will close seven metro stations and limit pedestrian movement in the city center on Sunday, an unprecedented move. The Moscow rally is due to take place outside the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Russia's main security agency, which Navalny says carried out the near-fatal poisoning attack on the orders of President Vladimir Putin. So far, 419 people have been detained in the latest protests, according to the independent OVD-Info police monitor. Here's a live look at today's events as they happen: 11:28 a.m.: The Moscow protest site has been moved from Lubyanka square to the Krasnye Vorota and Sukharevskaya metro stations while the St. Petersburg protest site has been moved from Nevsky Prospekt to Pionerskaya square, protest organizers announced. 11:22 a.m.: Moscow police have closed off Lubyanka square, the site of the FSB headquarters and the planned location of today's protest, and are only letting journalists onto the square. 11:09 a.m.: Police in Russia's second city St. Petersburg have reportedly closed off much of the city center, photos show. Earlier this morning, several St. Petersburg-based activists said police searched their apartments. 10:49 a.m.: A large crowd has gathered in Russia's fourth-largest city of Yekaterinburg, according to The Moscow Times' correspondent. The Znak.com news website places the crowd size at 7,000 people.

Mass protests rocked Russia well beyond Moscow and St. Petersburg. Big crowd in Ekaterinburg chanting “Putin is a thief”. pic.twitter.com/vBy1zTRdLB — Uliana Pavlova (@pavlovauliana) January 31, 2021

10:27 a.m.: Security forces have begun to disperse the rally in Chelyabinsk, video footage shows.

В Челябинске начались жесткие задержания. Видео: Znak pic.twitter.com/ogHTPgp32f — МБХ медиа (@MBKhMedia) January 31, 2021

9:59 a.m.: Observers report heavy riot police presence in central Moscow, both in the city center and in the residential neighborhood of Chistye Prudy. 9:47 a.m.: Local media in Novosibirsk estimate that 5,000 people attended Sunday's rally, a larger number than at the protest last weekend. 9:42 a.m.: A photo from the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk shows riot police far outnumbering protesters.

9:39 a.m.: Activists in the Siberian city of Irkutsk report that internet access has been shut off in the city for the first time in a move to prevent them from broadcasting the protest online. 8:27 a.m.: In Russia's Far East capital of Vladivostok, protesters rally on the ice of the Amur Bay after police blocked off their original meeting point. Video shows protesters chanting "My Russia is in prison!"

Люди скандируют: «Моя Россия сидит в тюрьме!» pic.twitter.com/EHOOLedMz5 — Штаб Навального во Владивостоке (@teamnavalny_vdk) January 31, 2021

6:50 a.m.: Residents of the city of Yakutsk in northern Siberia hold a small rally despite temperatures of minus 43 degrees Celsius, video footage showed.

Жители Якутска собираются на акции несмотря на мороз — в городе сегодня -43 градуса. Видео: Команда Навального pic.twitter.com/JD6wnnZWRl — МБХ медиа (@MBKhMedia) January 31, 2021