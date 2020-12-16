Steven Seagal’s Russian Account Blocked By Tax Authorities – Reports

American action star and Russian citizen Steven Seagal’s Russian bank account has been blocked by the country’s Federal Tax Service, the Moskva news agency reported Wednesday.

The Sberbank account was blocked in order to ensure the collection of a tax, penalty or fine, Moskva cited documents in the Bankinform database as saying. A spokesperson for Seagal told Moskva that the block was most likely a mistake.

Seagal received Russian citizenship in 2016 and was appointed Moscow’s envoy for Russian-U.S. humanitarian ties in 2018.

The actor is an outspoken supporter of President Vladimir Putin, describing him as "one of the great living world leaders" in a 2014 interview.

Seagal also has multiple sexual harassment allegations filed against him in his home country of the U.S.