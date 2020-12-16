Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Steven Seagal’s Russian Account Blocked By Tax Authorities – Reports

Steven Seagal received Russian citizenship in 2016 and was appointed Moscow’s envoy for Russian-U.S. humanitarian ties in 2018. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

American action star and Russian citizen Steven Seagal’s Russian bank account has been blocked by the country’s Federal Tax Service, the Moskva news agency reported Wednesday. 

The Sberbank account was blocked in order to ensure the collection of a tax, penalty or fine, Moskva cited documents in the Bankinform database as saying. A spokesperson for Seagal told Moskva that the block was most likely a mistake. 

Seagal received Russian citizenship in 2016 and was appointed Moscow’s envoy for Russian-U.S. humanitarian ties in 2018.

The actor is an outspoken supporter of President Vladimir Putin, describing him as "one of the great living world leaders" in a 2014 interview.

Seagal also has multiple sexual harassment allegations filed against him in his home country of the U.S. 

Read more about: Tax

Read more

PLEBISCITE PREPARATIONS?

Russia Mulls Tax Hike on Top Earners

Authorities consider scrapping the flat income tax system, but analysts suspect pre-referendum wheeze.
TAX AVOIDANCE

Most Russian Producers Receive Government Tax Breaks

Foreign firms in Russia more likely to use government schemes to write down tax liabilities.
OFFSHORE HUBS

British Tax Havens to Share Data With Russian Authorities

The sharing of financial information is in the spotlight as Russia has lifted restrictions on its citizens holding overseas bank accounts.
WEALTH TAXES

Rich Russians Demand New Tax Breaks

Business owners want a European-style tax system.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.