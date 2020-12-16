Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Smog-Choked Russian City Appeals to Biden for Aid

Updated:
Residents of Chelyabinsk called on the U.S. president-elect for help in avoiding “ecological genocide.” Screenshot Youtube

Residents of Russia’s heavily polluted industrial city of Chelyabinsk are calling on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to help them avoid “ecological genocide.”

In a video appeal, residents said Russian authorities routinely ignore their complaints that industrial emissions are getting worse every year, causing rising cases of cancer and suffocating the city in smoke.

“They’re taking away our natural right — the right to breathe clean air,” Chelyabinsk environmental activist Valentina Volkova said.

Volkova told the Belsat broadcaster Tuesday that the activists have also sent a written version of the appeal to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. 

Residents chose Biden as the subject of the appeal in citywide polls, she said, noting that they ruled out appealing to President Vladimir Putin as a “waste of time.”

In the appeal to Biden, Volkova decried plans by wealthy magnate Igor Altushkin to build a new copper processing plant, saying “it will permanently kill the city.” 

“As you know, there’s a clear trend in the civilized world toward reducing the share of natural resources and increasing the share of alternative energy,” she said. “But this process is reversed in our country.”

Volkova, flanked by a handful of supporters, framed the issue as a global environmental justice initiative.

“Mr. President, we live in different countries on opposite ends of the earth, but we live on the same planet Earth under the same skies,” she addressed Biden.

“It’s time to jointly decide how to tackle this serious ecological threat,” Volkova said. 

Read more about: Joe Biden , Environment

Read more

WEEKEND PROFILE

A Russian ‘Freegan’ Challenges Capitalism and Consumerism

As more Russians become aware of food waste, they’re putting on their gloves and heading to the dumpster.
free willy

Russia Releases Last of Captured Whales Into the Wild

The whales' plight had sparked an appeal by Hollywood stars.
CLIMATE CRISIS

Russia Mulls Formation of Kremlin-Run ‘Green Party’ – RBC

The authorities know they need to take action on the environment and are considering options.
Environment

200 People Rescued From Moscow Flooding

Emergency service workers in Moscow have evacuated 200 people stranded by flooding in the city's streets, the TASS news agency reported Monday.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.