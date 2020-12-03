Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Pay Russian Housewives For Domestic Work, United Russia Deputy Says

Updated:
State Duma deputy wants to pay housewives for their labor at home. Alexander Ryumin / TASS

Housewives in Russia should earn a wage for their domestic labor, State Duma deputy Oksana Pushkina has said.

Pushkina’s statement in a Wednesday interview on the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station comes amid growing calls for governments to level the financial inequities traditionally faced by women. Last month, Scotland became the first country to guarantee free menstrual products to all who need them.

“My next legislative initiative is that housework must be paid,” said Pushkina, who is vice chair of the State Duma’s committee on family, women, and children and a member of the ruling United Russia party. 

“This should apply not only to women, but also to male householders,” she added.

Earlier this year, populist lawmaker Vladimir Zhirinovsky tried to push a similar proposal through the State Duma in an effort to address Russia’s flagging birth rate, but budgetary constraints stalled the process. His proposal called for a minimum monthly wage of 12,130 rubles ($160) for one family member if the family's combined income does not exceed the sum of two living wages in the region. 

Pushkina cited a personal example in support of the legislation, saying the mother of her daughter-in-law had had to quit her job after having four children, making her financially dependent on her husband. 

“And now she says to her girls, one of whom is my daughter-in-law: ‘Girls, do not repeat my mistakes’,” Pushkina said. “‘If my husband wants to leave me tomorrow, then I will be left with nothing at all’.”

Read more about: Duma , United Russia , Women

Read more

United Russia

Lone United Russia Deputy Defies Leadership on Pension Vote, Refuses Calls to Resign

Natalya Poklonskaya cast the United Russia party’s sole dissenting ballot.
United Russia

Russia’s Ruling Party 'Outraged' After Lawmaker Compares Journalists to Servants

The deputy told female journalists complaining of harassment to "tuck their tails between their legs a bit."
Women

Russian Media Launch Boycott of State Duma Over Sexual Harassment Claims

Outlets including RBC, Kommersant and Dozhd have discontinued their work in the Duma.
Duma

Russian Lawmaker Wants Female Journalists Barred From State Duma After Sexual Harassment Complaints

One journalist reportedly said she feared losing access to the Duma if she complained.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.