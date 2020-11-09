News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

First call

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory Sunday before there was any reaction from the Kremlin to the U.S. election results.

"This is a privilege which is not available to all countries," said Navalny, who is recovering in Germany from a suspected poisoning earlier this year, congratulating Biden, running mate Kamala Harris and Americans for "defining the new leadership in a free and fair election.”

‘March of People’s Power’

Police in Belarus detained more than 1,000 people during the latest Sunday protest in weeks of unprecedented demonstrations against strongman Alexander Lukashenko, as the opposition reached out to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

Police vans and water cannons were deployed to central Minsk with police sporadically detaining protesters in various locations. Witnesses saw a heavy security presence, with baton-carrying riot police in black balaclavas grabbing protesters and taking them to police vans.

Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan said Sunday that its forces had captured the key town of Shusha from Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh, but Armenia insisted that fighting continued for the strategic area.