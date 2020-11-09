Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

3 Dead in Axe and Gun Attack at Russian Military Base

By AFP
Updated:
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS

A Russian serviceman Monday hacked an officer to death with an axe and shot two fellow soldiers dead at a military base near the southern city of Voronezh, investigators said.

They identified the assailant as private Anton Makarov who attacked the officer at the Baltimore military airfield near Voronezh at 5:30 a.m. local time.

"In order to get hold of a service weapon Makarov killed an officer with an axe," the Investigative Commitee, which probes serious crimes, said in a statement. 

He then started shooting his fellow servicemen, killing two and wounding one, the statement said.

An unidentified source told the Interfax news agency that the shooting started when an altercation broke out between the soldier and an officer during an inspection.

The soldier "grabbed a handgun" from the officer's holster and fired, Interfax reported.

Investigators said the soldier had fled the scene.

Shootings at military facilities in Russia are not uncommon and rights groups have sounded the alarm over brutal hazing rituals that were routine in the 1990s but have improved in recent years.

In October last year, a Russian soldier opened fire on troops at a military base in Siberia, killing eight and injuring two in an attack he blamed on hazing that made his life "hell."

Military service is compulsory in Russia for men aged between 18 and 27, but many people use loopholes to evade conscription.

Read more about: Military

Read more

ARCTIC FRONTIER

Russia Plans to Set Up Arctic Air Defense 'Dome' With S-400 Missiles

Russia aims to arm all of the Northern Fleet's Arctic divisions with S-400 missile batteries.
Syria talks

Russia Will Send a Further 276 Military Staff and 33 Units of Military Hardware to Syria

Russian military police started deploying on Syria's northeast border under a deal with Turkey to drive Kurdish fighters from the region.
Old Friends

Russia Sends S-400 Missile Defense Systems to Serbia for Drill

Russia counts the Serbian government among its allies.
Syrian Conflict

Russian Troops Overtake Former U.S. Base in Northern Syria

Three Russian military helicopters have landed in the Tabqa military airfield in northern Syria, which U.S. forces abandoned earlier this month.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.