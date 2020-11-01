Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Turkish Foreign Minister Arrives in Azerbaijan as Tensions Mount over Karabakh

By AFP
EPA / Aziz Karimov / TASS

Turkey's foreign minister arrived in Azerbaijan on Sunday for talks over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after Baku's arch-enemy Armenia requested security assistance from Russia. 

"We are once again in Baku with our brothers to renew our strong support for dear Azerbaijan and exchange on the latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

On Saturday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan formally asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin consultations on security assistance, invoking the two countries' defense pact.

Pashinyan said hostilities were approaching Armenia's borders and reiterated that Turkey was backing Baku. 

Moscow's defense pact with Armenia does not extend to Nagorno-Karabakh and Russia said Saturday that "necessary" help would be provided if the fighting reaches Armenian territory.

At the same time, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said "concrete formats" of assistance to Armenia would be discussed.

Armenia's request for assistance from Moscow further raised fears of Russia and Turkey getting sucked into the decades-old conflict over Karabakh.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in fierce fighting for more than a month over Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan controlled by Armenian separatists in the wake of the break-up of the Soviet Union.

Fighting continued overnight and Sunday morning, the warring sides said.

The Karabakh separatist leadership accused Azerbaijan of striking civilian settlements including the strategic town of Shusha.

"In the morning the enemy forces renewed offensive operations," the Karabakh army said.

The Azerbaijani defence ministry for its part accused Armenian forces of targeting its army and civilian settlements on Saturday and overnight.

More than 1,200 people from both sides have been reported killed in the fighting but the death toll is believed to be substantially higher.

Read more

BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING

Moldova Elects President Under Moscow's Gaze

Putin has expressed hope that Moldovans would vote for the pro-Kremlin incumbent president Igor Dodon.
russia's response

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | Nov. 1

Record-breaking new cases. Deaths surpass 25,000. Vaccine race.
news

How U.S. Elections Could Impact EU-Russia Relations

Even a partial restoration of transatlantic unity under a President Biden will be a blow to the Kremlin.
Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia Pledges Help to Yerevan if Fighting Reaches Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister had earlier asked Russia to begin talks on security assistance in its conflict with Azerbaijan.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.