Georgia Opposition Calls for Protests as Ruling Party Claims Vote Win

Georgia's opposition called Sunday for mass protests after the ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory in a tightly contested parliamentary election.

Exiled ex-president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili accused Georgian Dream of falsifying Saturday's vote and urged his supporters to take to the streets.

The vote could spark another political crisis in the ex-Soviet republic of four million, where elections are often followed by accusations of fraud and mass demonstrations.

Saakashvili's United National Movement party (UNM) was already calling for a protest rally Sunday afternoon outside parliament.

Independent local election observers also said there had been multiple irregularities.

It was unclear whether the opposition would be able to mobilize large numbers of supporters, with many Georgians weary of political instability and worried by the coronavirus pandemic.

With votes from nearly 92 percent of precincts counted, Georgian Dream had won 48 percent of the proportional vote, against 45.5 percent for opposition parties, the Central Election Commission said.

The proportional vote decides 120 of the 150 seats in the legislature.

Georgian Dream's leader, billionaire ex-prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, said his party "has won elections for the third time in a row.

"Georgians have elected a great team," he said.

But Saakashvili, a charismatic reformer who led Georgia from 2004 to 2013, accused the ruling party of "massively falsifying election results" and announced a "mass mobilization to defend votes".

Georgia became a darling of the West after Saakashvili came to power in the 2003 Rose Revolution and instituted reforms to boost democratic institutions and battle corruption.

But a 2008 war with Russia and political infighting has dimmed hopes of the country joining NATO and the European Union.

Georgian Dream -- widely seen as a vehicle for Ivanishvili's political ambitions -- emerged in 2012 and has since dominated the country's politics.