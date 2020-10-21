Armenia, Azerbaijan Ministers in Moscow for Truce Talks

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were in Moscow on Wednesday for meetings with Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov as world powers seek to halt fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The ministers were visiting the Russian capital, their respective ministries said as the pair are due to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.

They have ruled out a trilateral meeting and will meet Pompeo separately.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov arrived in Moscow for "consultations with the Russian side," the ministry said in a statement.

His Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan was set to meet with Lavrov in Moscow "to discuss the situation in Karabakh and the implementation of a ceasefire agreement," ministry spokeswoman Anna Nagdalyan said.

It was not immediately clear if the two diplomats would meet Lavrov jointly or separately.