Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's New Coronavirus Cases Surpass 16K in New Record

Mikhail Metzel / TASS

Russia confirmed 16,319 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, bringing its official number of cases to 1,431,635 and breaking its record for new infections.

This is at least the fourth record one-day increase in Russia in the past seven days. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Russia confirmed more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases within a single week from Oct. 12-18.

Russia’s coronavirus information center reported 269 new Covid-19 fatalities Tuesday, bringing the official death toll to 24,635.

The surge in new infections comes as authorities continue to rule out a return to strict restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. Authorities introduced unpopular lockdown measures in spring, when Russia saw fewer than 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases on average.

Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak, confirmed 4,999 new cases and 1,245 hospitalizations.

Senior Russian healthcare professionals say they expect the country's number of daily Covid-19 infections to peak at 20,000 before tailing off within the next two weeks.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

out of lockdown

Moscow to Start Easing Coronavirus Restrictions After Flattening Curve

Non-food shops and certain service-sector businesses will reopen and the city will begin allowing walks outside.
VETERAN SPORTSMAN

Russian Footballer Pogrebnyak Hospitalized With Coronavirus

The international striker’s wife believes he became infected on the way to training camp
FIDDLING THE FIGURES

In Leaked Recording, Russian Official Pushes for Changes to Coronavirus Data

Questions have been raised over the country’s low Covid-19 death toll.
opinion Ilya Klishin

Putin and the 'Distinct Russian Civilization'

How the Kremlin tries to explain the coronavirus crisis to its people.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.