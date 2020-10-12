Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Oil Spill Hits Major Siberian River

According to investigators, a damaged tank on board the Priangarsky Timber Processing Complex’s transport barge ruptured on the Angara River on Oct. 2. Investigative Committee

A Siberian region has declared a state of emergency and law enforcement officers opened an investigation into an oil spill believed to have been caused by a barge, authorities have said.

The Kezhemsky district in the Krasnoyarsk region announced a local emergency Friday days after a barge operated by a local timber company spilled around 500 liters of diesel fuel into a major river.

According to investigators, a damaged tank on board the Priangarsky Timber Processing Complex’s transport barge ruptured on the Angara River on Oct. 2.

The spill poses “a substantial health and environmental threat,” western Siberia’s transport investigators said in a statement Sunday. 

Investigators have opened a criminal case into the mishandling of environmentally hazardous substances. The charges carry a prison sentence of up to two years.

Authorities searched the timber company’s offices, questioned its management and the ship’s crew. 

The Angara is the only river to flow out of Lake Baikal and is the headwater tributary of the Yenisei River.  

The state of emergency follows a litany of environmental disasters to hit Russia in 2020, including a massive diesel fuel spill in the Arctic, massive wildfires in Siberia and a mysterious die-off of nearly all seabed marine life along the coast of the Far East Kamchatka peninsula.

Read more about: Siberia

Read more

RUSSIAN WINTER

Walking on Russia's Frozen Lake Baikal in Winter

Walking on the deepest lake in the world may feel like a dream.
cute rodent

Russian Girl Discovers 40,000-Year-Old Lemming From Ice Age

The lemming has found intact in an elongated position with a preserved skeleton.
Round two

Siberian Shaman Restarts Trek to ‘Exorcise’ Putin

The shaman plans to make an 8,000-kilometer journey on foot to Moscow to “expel” Putin, whom he called a “product of dark forces,” from power.
news

3,000 Deer Cause Traffic Jam in Siberia

Local residents in Yamal, Siberia, waited over 20 minutes as 3,000 deer crossed a highway during their yearly migration.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.