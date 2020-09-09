Unknown People Try to Enter Belarus Nobel Laureate Alexievich's Apartment Amid Opposition Arrests

Belarusian Nobel Literature Prize winner Svetlana Alexievich said unknown people tried to enter her apartment on Wednesday amid an intensifying crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime over a disputed election. Alexievich, 72, is now the last free leading member of the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council still in the country after masked men detained lawyer Maxim Znak earlier Wednesday. The council was established to ensure a peaceful transfer of power after Lukashenko’s main rival rejected the results of the Aug. 9 election and claimed victory.

Светлана Алексиевич общается с журналистами около своей квартиры. Говорит, что покидать страну не собирается pic.twitter.com/7FfL13ZVUu — Onliner (@OnlinerBY) September 9, 2020

Alexievich said she asked journalists to come to her Minsk apartment after unknown people called her phone and attempted to break into her Minsk apartment throughout the course of Wednesday morning. “There are no more adherent friends of mine left in the presidium of the Coordination Council,” she wrote in a statement that appeared on the Belarusian PEN Center’s website following Znak’s detention. “Everyone is either in prison or expelled from the country,” wrote Alexievich, who won the Nobel Literature Prize in 2015. Znak was detained the day after the most prominent opposition figure still in Belarus and Coordination Council presidium member Maria Kolesnikova was detained at the Ukrainian border after she prevented authorities from expelling her by tearing up her passport and jumping out of a car. Belarusian media reported Wednesday that Kolesnikova has been detained in Belarus and is being held in pre-trial detention in Minsk.