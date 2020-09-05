Support The Moscow Times!
Trump: U.S. Has seen 'No Proof Yet' of Navalny Poisoning

By AFP
Kremlin.ru

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he had not yet seen proof that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had been poisoned as stated by Germany.

"I don't know exactly what happened. I think it's tragic, it's terrible, it shouldn't happen," Trump said.

"We haven't had any proof yet, but I will take a look at it," Trump said in a press conference."

Trump said he had heard that Germany had made a finding that Navalny, who fell ill on a Siberian flight last month, had been poisoned with the deadly Novichok nerve agent.

Since then Europe has threatened new sanctions and NATO called for an international investigation into the alleged attempted assassination.

Germany has briefed its NATO partners and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said there was "proof beyond doubt" that Navalny was poisoned with Novichok.

"We have not seen it ourselves," Trump said of the evidence from German investigators.

Based on what Germany is saying that seems to be the case, he added.

"I would be very angry if that's the case," he said.

Trump did not say what action he would take if convinced that President Vladimir Putin's most potent political opponent had been the victim of a murder plot.

But he said he has been "tougher on Russia than anybody else by far."

At the same time, Trump said, he considered ongoing nuclear arms negotiations with Moscow more important than any other issue.

"It's the most important thing," he said.

