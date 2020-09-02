Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Navalny Was Poisoned by Novichok – Germany

Updated:
Prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny remains in a medically induced coma. Odd Andersen / AFP

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a substance from the deadly Novichok family, the German government said Wednesday, demanding explanations from Moscow.

“The Russian government is urged to explain the incident ... the substance in Navalny’s organism is undoubtedly from the Novichok family," said government spokesman Steffen Seibert in a statement.

Prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny remains in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator more than a week after falling ill from an apparent poisoning but his symptoms appear to be receding. Navalny, 44, has been receiving treatment in Germany after spending two days in a Siberian hospital where Russian doctors ruled out that the de facto leader of Russia’s opposition was poisoned.

The case has drawn parallels with two suspected Kremlin-linked poisonings in Britain.

In 2006, President Vladimir Putin was blamed for the radiation poisoning death of former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko in the British capital.

In 2018, the Kremlin was also accused of being behind the attempted murder of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, southwest England, using a Novichok nerve agent.

Reacting to the news, Navalny aide Leonid Volkov linked the poisoning to Russian President Vladimir Putin

“In 2020, poisoning Navalny with Novichok is like leaving (Putin’s) autograph at the crime scene,” Volkov wrote on Twitter.

AFP contributed reporting.

This story is being updated.

Read more about: Navalny

Read more

Navalny

Navalny Calls for Election Day Rallies Against Retirement Age Hike

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has called for nationwide protests in 46 cities.
Navalny

Alexei Navalny Released From Police Custody Ahead of Putin's Inauguration

"Apparently the order came down not to 'jail me before the (Putin) inauguration."
Navalny

‘He’s Not Our Tsar’: Russians Protest Putin Ahead of Inauguration

More than 1,600 protesters were detained across the country.
Navalny

Police Detain 12-Year-Old Boy at Anti-Putin Protest — Report

And his father charged with neglecting his parental duties.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.