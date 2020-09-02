Navalny Was Poisoned by Novichok – Germany

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a substance from the deadly Novichok family, the German government said Wednesday, demanding explanations from Moscow.

“The Russian government is urged to explain the incident ... the substance in Navalny’s organism is undoubtedly from the Novichok family," said government spokesman Steffen Seibert in a statement.

Prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny remains in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator more than a week after falling ill from an apparent poisoning but his symptoms appear to be receding. Navalny, 44, has been receiving treatment in Germany after spending two days in a Siberian hospital where Russian doctors ruled out that the de facto leader of Russia’s opposition was poisoned.

The case has drawn parallels with two suspected Kremlin-linked poisonings in Britain.

In 2006, President Vladimir Putin was blamed for the radiation poisoning death of former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko in the British capital.

In 2018, the Kremlin was also accused of being behind the attempted murder of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, southwest England, using a Novichok nerve agent.

Reacting to the news, Navalny aide Leonid Volkov linked the poisoning to Russian President Vladimir Putin

“In 2020, poisoning Navalny with Novichok is like leaving (Putin’s) autograph at the crime scene,” Volkov wrote on Twitter.

AFP contributed reporting.

This story is being updated.