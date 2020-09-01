Belarus Detains Students Marking New Term With Protests

Police in Belarus detained several dozen university students on Tuesday as they marked the first day of school with protests against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko. Hundreds of students took to the streets of the capital Minsk for the latest in three weeks of rallies rejecting the strongman's claim to have won a sixth term in elections last month and demanding he resign. Students from several universities chanted "Fascists!" and "This is our city!" Some attempted to form a human chain but were detained by riot police, with rights group Viasna saying more than 40 were arrested. Thousands of Belarusians have been taking part in unprecedented protests since the August 9 election, which Lukashenko says he won with 80 percent of the vote but critics say was rigged.

More than 100,000 people have flooded the streets of Minsk for three straight weekends to demand the resignation of the 66-year-old strongman, who has ruled the ex-Soviet country since 1994. Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the possibility of sending military support if Belarus "starts to get out of control" and Lukashenko has been pictured brandishing an assault rifle during protests. Lukashenko has dismissed the calls to resign, brushed off the idea of holding new elections and instead detained protesters and members of the opposition. On Tuesday, Lukashenko vowed to punish EU members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania after they banned him and 29 other high-ranking officials over the election and subsequent crackdown.

"We will simply try to solve this problem with economic methods," Lukashenko said on a visit to the western city of Baranovichi, suggesting he could re-rout Belarusian cargo from Baltic ports and send it via Russia. "Of course, it would be a little bit disadvantageous for us. But we can agree with Russians on tariffs." Lukashenko also accused the opposition of wanting to cut the country "into pieces" and claimed that if his critics came to power "it will be massacre". "What happened in Ukraine will be just a walk in the park" in comparison, he said, in an apparent reference to a Kiev uprising and the outbreak of a separatist insurgency in Ukraine in 2014.

UN Calls For Torture Probe