Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Hails Abe's 'Invaluable Contribution' To Relations

Updated:
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Kremlin.ru

The Kremlin on Friday hailed Shinzo Abe's contribution to bilateral ties between Moscow and Tokyo after the Japanese Prime Minister announced his resignation for health reasons.

Russia's relationship with Japan has been overshadowed by a decades-long territorial dispute over Tokyo's claim to a chain of islands seized by the Soviet Union in the final days of World War II.

"Shinzo Abe really made an invaluable contribution to the development of bilateral Russian-Japanese relations," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told news agencies.

Putin and Abe met many times to try to find a solution to the impasse over the Kuril islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories.

But a flurry of diplomatic activity last year failed to bring about a formal peace treaty between Tokyo and Moscow to end World War II hostilities.

Peskov said Russia hopes Abe's successor "will be equally committed to further developing Russian-Japanese relations."

Talks had been stalled for decades due to Japan's claim to four strategic islands, which have a population of around 20,000. 

Russia has had military bases on the archipelago since World War II and has deployed missile systems on the islands.

"Of course, we wish Shinzo Abe a speedy recovery from all the health problems he mentioned," Peskov said.

Read more about: Japan

Read more

Territorial dispute

Russia's Lavrov Says 'Extremely Significant' Differences With Japan on Peace Deal – Reports

The two countries have yet to sign a peace deal to formally recognize the end of World War II.
opinion Dmitry Streltsov

Why Russia and Japan Can't Solve the Kuril Islands Dispute

It’s ambitious to expect that both sides will come to a definitive compromise and put an end to the territorial dispute.
Japan

In Moscow, Japanese Expats Still Hold Out Hope for a Historic Peace Deal

As Shinzo Abe and Vladimir Putin met this week in Moscow, Japanese expats in Moscow were watching closely.
opinion Leonid Bershidsky

Putin Doesn’t Have Clout to Get Deal With Abe

Putin’s fading domestic political magic makes it doubtful that he can create it in time for Abe to claim the win he craves.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.