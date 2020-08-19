Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Slams ‘Foreign Meddling’ in Belarus, Rules Out Immediate Military Aid

Russia criticized alleged foreign involvement in Belarus's post-election protests while the EU said it does not recognize the election's outcome. Dmitri Lovetsky / AP / TASS

The Kremlin said Wednesday that events in Belarus did not yet warrant Russia’s military involvement, while Russia’s foreign minister admitted shortcomings in the disputed presidential elections. 

Both, however, criticized alleged foreign interference in the post-Soviet country's affairs following major protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s claim to victory on Aug. 9. 

A collective military pact details security guarantees between Russia and Belarus “but there’s currently no such need [to send assistance],” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday, according to the RBC news website.

The Kremlin previously said Russian President Vladimir Putin had told Lukashenko that his country was ready to assist Belarus, if necessary, as part of the pact. 

Peskov added Wednesday that foreign interference in Belarus is “unacceptable.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov joined in the condemnation of what he said were attempts from abroad to take advantage of unrest in Belarus, though he noted that its elections “were not ideal.”

"No one is making a secret of the fact that this is about geopolitics, the fight for the post-Soviet space," Lavrov said in a televised interview.

Lukashenko himself has alleged that NATO deployed tanks and planes near the Belarusian border. 

On Wednesday, Lukashenko ordered reinforcements of the state border “to prevent the flow of militants, arms and money to finance unrest from other countries.” He also ordered the military to monitor the movements of NATO troops in neighboring Poland and Lithuania.

Ahead of the vote, the Belarusian leader accused the Kremlin of dispatching mercenaries to Minsk to stir unrest.

Following an emergency summit of the European Union’s heads of state, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that the EU does not recognize the Belarusian election outcome.

EU ministers agreed last week to draw up new sanctions against people behind election rigging and violent protest suppression in Belarus. Germany has said even stronger penalties should be considered.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Belarus

Read more

opinion Andrei Kolesnikov

When Autocrats Reach Their Political Expiration Dates

Why civil societies in Russia and Belarus are uniting faster than the two countries themselves.
renewed resistance

Belarus Police Fire Rubber Bullets, Tear Gas on Protesters

Riot police fired the tear gas and rubber bullets on peaceful protesters to break up the second night of protests against the presidential election.
picket line

Belarus Plant Workers Go on Strike After Contested Vote – Reports

Workers at Belarusian Steel Works said last month that they would go on strike “in the event of unfair elections.”
targeted press

Russian Journalists Targeted, Missing in Belarus Crackdown

At least 11 Russian journalists have been jailed, expelled or are still missing in Belarus following the overnight unrest.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.