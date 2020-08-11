The main challenger in Belarus's disputed presidential election said Tuesday she made a "difficult decision" to leave the country, after a second night of street clashes between police and opposition supporters left a protester dead. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who has claimed victory over authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in Sunday's vote, said she had left out of concern for her children, with Lithuania saying she was "safe" in the neighboring country.

Tikhanovskaya posts a video to YouTube where she says she left Belarus for the sake of her children.



God forbid any of you are forced with the choice that I was," she said. "Not one life is worth what is happening right now. Children are the most important thing in our lives."

"I have made a very difficult decision," a distressed-looking Tikhanovskaya said in a short video address. "Children are the most important thing we have in life," said the 37-year-old, whose five-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son had earlier been taken out of the country for their safety. "I know that many will understand me, many will judge me, and many will begin to hate me," Tikhanovskaya said. "But God forbid anyone face the choice I had." The political novice, who has energized Belarus's embattled opposition, had gone incommunicado Monday night. On Tuesday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius told AFP Tikhanovskaya had arrived in the EU member country and "is safe." EU and NATO member Lithuania, which like Belarus was once part of the Soviet Union, has a history of granting refuge to Belarusian and Russian opposition figures. Her surfacing in Lithuania came after thousands took to the streets of the capital Minsk for a second night on Monday, after authorities said longtime ruler Lukashenko had secured a sixth term with 80% of the vote. Tikhanovskaya, a political neophyte, came second with 10% and protesters are backing her claim to have won the election. Later on Tuesday, state media released a video showing Tikhanovskaya urging supporters not to protest, but her allies said it was recorded under pressure. She appeared to read from a prepared statement calling for "respect for the law" and for Belarusians not to take to the streets.

In video apparently recorded before she left Belarus, reading from script, Tikhanovskaya calls on Belarusians to accept Lukashenko's "victory" and stop protesting. We know she was held incommunicado at election commission yday. Seems this happened there.

'We will not stop' For the second night in a row, police used rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas to disperse demonstrations, though protesters fought back with stones and fireworks and built makeshift barricades, AFP reporters, protesters and witnesses said. The interior ministry said it detained more than 2,000 people. The editor of a leading independent newspaper, Nasha Niva, was among those detained, the Belarusian association of journalists said. The chaotic scenes of defiance that saw protesters angrily push back against police in full riot gear were highly unusual in the authoritarian country, where many say Lukashenko's time is up. "Our goal is to overthrow the Lukashenko regime," Yakov, a 51-year-old engineer, told AFP in Minsk. He said neither the departure of Tikhanovskaya nor deadly risks would stop protesters. "That Tikhanovskaya has left for Lithuania is even better, she is safe there." Yan, a 28-year-old paramedic, added: "We will not stop despite police brutality. We are fighting for our right to live in a free country." Lukashenko's opponents have called for running protests against his regime and there were also calls for strikes. Dozens of people have been injured in the violence and the first fatality was confirmed on Monday when police said a man died after an explosive device went off in his hand. Young protesters were seen covered in blood, lying immobile on the ground or being dragged away by police.