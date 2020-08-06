Belarus Leader Says U.S. Nationals Detained Ahead of Election

Belarus has arrested a number of U.S. nationals, its President Alexander Lukashenko said days before the country’s presidential election.

Authorities have cracked down on the Belarusian opposition as Lukashenko seeks a sixth term in office, with rights groups saying more than 1,300 people have been detained.

“Some people were detained with American passports, married to Americans, working in the State Department,” Belarus’ state-run Belta news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.