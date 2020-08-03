Support The Moscow Times!
Which Countries Are Open to Russians – and Vice Versa?

Updated:
Most flights to and from Russia have been grounded since March 27. Pavel Golovkin / AP / TASS

Russian authorities could resume all international flights with countries that grant reciprocity as early as Aug. 11, the state-run TASS news agency cited aviation industry sources as saying Saturday.

Most flights to and from Russia have been grounded since March 27 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Russia also closed its borders to most foreign citizens, with exceptions for diplomats, relatives of deceased people, high-demand workers and other categories.

As Russia eyes reopening to international travel, here’s a look at where it’s currently possible to travel to and from Russia:

These places are open to Russian citizens with a mandatory two-week quarantine upon arrival:

— Britain 

These places are open to Russian citizens with no quarantine requirement:

— Turkey

— Tanzania

— Switzerland

— The breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia

Russia is open to visitors from these countries who present a negative coronavirus test:

— Britain

— Turkey

— Tanzania

— Switzerland

— The breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia

