French Trial Ordered for Alleged Russian Bitcoin Fraudster

A judge in Paris has ordered a French trial for Alexander Vinnik, a Russian suspected of money laundering on the bitcoin exchange BTC-e, also wanted by Washington and Moscow, his lawyer and other sources told AFP.

Vinnik was extradited to France in January from Greece, where he had been arrested on an American warrant in 2017.

Vinnik allegedly operated the BTC-e exchange until his arrest at the northern Greek tourist resort of Halkidiki, which set off a three-way extradition tussle between the United States, France and Russia.

A U.S. indictment accuses him of 21 charges ranging from identity theft and facilitating drug trafficking to money laundering.

French authorities, meanwhile, accuse him of defrauding more than 100 people in six cities between 2016 and 2018.