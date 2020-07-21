Moscow Transgender Activist ‘Faces Rape’ in Men’s Prison

A Russian transgender activist jailed for protesting new anti-LGBT legislation faces humiliation and possible rape in the men’s cell she’s been placed in, activists said Monday. A Moscow court found Polina Simonenko guilty of repeatedly violating protest rules and sentenced her to 14 days in jail. Simonenko and around 30 activists had been detained over the weekend for staging solo pickets against a bill banning gay and transgender marriage and adoption in Russia.

news Russia Moves to Ban Gay Marriage Read more

The LGBT faction of Russia’s Grazhdanskoye Obshchestvo (“Civil Society”) activist movement said that Simonenko is now under threat of intimidation and bullying from guards and cellmates. “There could be rape. It’s disgusting,” the group said on its Telegram social media app channel. Simonenko’s lawyer Konstantin Boykov said she was placed in a male cell because she has not yet changed her documents to reflect her gender. The group said that police officers beat Simonenko and fellow activists during their detention and in court.