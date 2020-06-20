4 Suspects Face Charges in Dijon Ethnic Unrest Blamed on Chechens

Prosecutors said Saturday they would charge four men in connection with violence blamed on Chechens in the eastern French city of Dijon, as local people marched calling for the resignation of the top local official. Three of the four suspects are Russians, while the fourth is French of Russian origin, prosecutor Eric Mathais told journalists.

news Kadyrov Backs Chechens Involved in Unrest in France Read more

They were among six people arrested Thursday in connection with three nights of violence sparked by an assault on a 16-year-old Chechen boy. Dijon was rocked by three nights of violence from last weekend, after the boy was assaulted by inhabitants of the deprived Gresilles district, home to many people originally from North Africa. Twenty people were injured in the fighting, two of them seriously, including one who was shot, Mathais said. Two men, a Russian and the Frenchman, have been charged with criminal association and intent, and with gathering to perpetrate violence and damage property, he added. They could be jailed for up to 10 years if convicted. The other two suspects are to face the same charges in addition to aggravated violence and property damage, and could be held in custody.