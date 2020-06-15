Russia's Gazprom to Reimburse Poland $1.5Bln

Russian gas giant Gazprom will reimburse Poland's PGNiG to the tune of $1.5 billion by July 1 for overcharging it for its supplies for years, the Polish company said on Monday following a court battle.

On March 30, state-owned PGNiG won a case against Gazprom over its long-term contract for gas imports at an international arbitration tribunal in Stockholm.

The Polish company had since proposed a new formula for the cost of deliveries from 2014, estimating the figure at $1.5 billion (1.3 billion euros).

On Monday, PGNiG said Gazprom had signed an agreement confirming the new formula and reimbursement.

Poland in November said it would not extend beyond 2022 a contract with Gazprom signed in 1996.

Two-thirds of the gas consumed in Poland, about 10 billion cubic meters, is currently delivered by Russia under the Yamal contract.