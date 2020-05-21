Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Coronavirus Cases Rise By 8K, Bringing Total Over 317K

Updated:
Russia is now the second most-affected country in terms of infections. Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 8,849 new coronavirus infections Thursday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 317,554.

On Sunday, the head of Russia's public health watchdog, Anna Popova, said the growth of new coronavirus cases in Russia is stabilizing.

Over the past 24 hours, 127 people have died, bringing the total toll to 3,099 — a rate considerably lower than in many other countries hit hard by the pandemic.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of May 21. MT

Russia has recorded far fewer deaths than other countries with large outbreaks, but critics have cast doubt on the low official mortality rate and accused authorities of under-reporting in order to play down the scale of the crisis.

Russian health officials say one of the reasons the count is lower than in the United States and parts of western Europe is that only deaths directly caused by the virus are being included.

Authorities also say that since the virus came later to Russia, there was more time to prepare hospital beds and launch wide-scale testing to slow the spread.

For the first time on Wednesday, Russia recorded more people recovering in the last 24 hours — 9,262 — than the number of people testing positive, with active cases dropping by 633.

One of Russia's most high-profile virus cases, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, returned to work on Tuesday after receiving treatment for the illness in hospital.

Russia has the second-highest number of infections behind only the United States, but the number of new cases has fallen below 10,000 for six days in a row.

The North Caucasus republic of Dagestan has emerged as a virus hotspot, with the fifth highest number of infections. The Muslim-majority region confirmed a total of 36 deaths.

Dagestan, with a population of 2.9 million, has more than 3,600 confirmed cases of the virus and local officials have described the situation as a "catastrophe" with hospitals overwhelmed.

President Vladimir Putin highlighted the region's grave situation this week, pledging to send aid and implement "urgent measures."

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

PRAY AT HOME

Russia Prepares to Mark Orthodox Easter Under Coronavirus Lockdown

The Church has advised the faithful to stay home during the most sacred holiday of the year.
uncertain outcomes

Russia Approves Unproven Malaria Drug to Treat Coronavirus

Studies have warned that hydroxychloroquine can be deadly when combined with other drugs.
DISAPPOINTING VIEW

Nobel Literature Laureate Alexievich Backs 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory

The acclaimed Belarussian writer said in an interview that “scientists aren’t fully certain” about links between the technology and the virus.
mystical protector

Ancient Mummy Keeps Siberian Region Coronavirus-Free, Official Says

The Altai region is the only place in Russia with zero coronavirus cases — allegedly thanks to a mummy named Princess Ukok.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.