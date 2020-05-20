Russia's Coronavirus Cases Surpass 300K as New Infections Plateau

Russia confirmed 8,764 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 308,705 and marking the lowest daily increase since May 1.

On Sunday, the head of Russia's public health watchdog, Anna Popova, said the growth of new coronavirus cases in Russia is stabilizing.

Russia is the second most-affected country in terms of infections.

A record 135 people have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 2,972 — a rate considerably lower than in many other countries hit hard by the pandemic.