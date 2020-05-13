Russia’s Oldest Coronavirus Patient Recovers

Russia’s oldest coronavirus patient, 100-year-old Pelageya Poyarkova, has fully recovered from the illness, the Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) said Wednesday.

Poyarkova had been hospitalized for a routine procedure when the other patient in her room tested positive for coronavirus. She was transferred to the FMBA’s Center for Brain and Neurotechnology, a facility repurposed for coronavirus patients, with symptoms of the illness and later tested positive.

She was discharged on May 13, her 100th birthday.

According to the FMBA, Poyarkova is the first 100-year-old coronavirus patient in Russia to recover.

Born in Moscow, Poyarkova lost her husband in World War II and was left to raise their baby alone. She now lives with her daughter and son-in-law.