U.S. Ready to Send Ventilators to Coronavirus-Hit Russia, Trump Says

The United States, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, could send Russia ventilators to help the country battle its record-setting rise in coronavirus cases, U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday. His announcement follows controversy over Russia’s shipment of medical supplies to the U.S., which Moscow described as humanitarian aid and Washington said it had paid for. Experts said the U.S. may have also violated its own sanctions after footage showed boxes of ventilators manufactured by a sanctioned Russian firm being unloaded in New York.

Here’s Trump saying he’s planning to send ventilators to Russia because “they’re having a hard time in Moscow” pic.twitter.com/pb5xLhtZR3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2020

“I think Russia is going to need ventilators. They're having a hard time in Moscow. We're going to help them,” Trump said in a televised briefing. He noted that the U.S. was also ready to send coronavirus aid to other countries including Italy, Spain and France. A growing number of doctors have said that Covid-19 patients appear to fade rapidly when they are put on ventilators and tubes are placed down their windpipes.