Stay or Go? French Fly Home from Russia Amid Pandemic

Christian Querouix, a 69-year-old pensioner, who shares his time between France and Russia, had a difficult choice to make.

Should he return to France, one of the European countries most affected by the coronavirus, or stay in Russia where the number of infected people is growing by the day?

"I have diabetes and I am running out of my meds," Querouix told AFP at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport ahead of his repatriation flight amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Otherwise I would not go back because of all the crap in France and because it is better here," said the wheelchair-bound man, sporting a home-made mask.

Querouix was among some 170 people who on Saturday left Moscow on a repatriation flight organized by the French embassy.

Most of the passengers of the plane chartered by Air France were French but also included Swiss, Belgians, Germans and Britons.

"There is also a family with a little boy who has serious eye disease and will undergo surgery in Lausanne," French ambassador Pierre Levy said at the airport.

The embassy had to act quickly after Russian flag carrier Aeroflot this week announced the suspension of its flights to Paris.

'Better to be sick in France

Josephine de Gouville, who studied in Saint Petersburg, said she was saddened to leave.

"I was just in the middle of my six-month exchange programme," the 22-year-old said, adding, however, she was happy to return to a country with a "familiar healthcare system."