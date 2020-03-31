Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's Coronavirus Cases Jump to 2,337 in 7th Consecutive One-Day Record

Updated:
Russia has registered eight coronavirus-related deaths so far. Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

Russia confirmed 500 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 2,337 and marking the latest one-day record in new cases.

Seventeen people have been killed by the virus.

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still smaller than those in European countries — have sparked suspicion. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

Most of Russia's cases are in Moscow. Last week, Moscow changed the way it counts its coronavirus cases, with patients considered coronavirus-positive upon a single positive test rather than having samples sent to a lab Novosibirsk for further verification. Starting Monday, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 780,000 people and killed more than 37,000.

