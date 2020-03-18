Russia’s Supermarkets Defy Gloomy Corporate Outlook

Supermarkets in Russia have stepped up their deliveries of essential goods as analysts say food retailers could be one of the few winners in the economic chaos being wrought by the coronavirus.

X5 Retail Group, which runs the Pyaterochka and Perekrestok supermarket chains, said it is increasing its delivery of “socially important goods” from its warehouses by up to fourfold and has introduced new systems to redirect stock to stores where items are running low.

Another leading retail chain Magnit said Tuesday it is increasing deliveries to its stores across the whole country by 20%, and for essential goods, such as flour, sugar, oil and hygiene products by 30%.

Analysts say supermarkets and retail chains could benefit should Russia enforce the kind of mass quarantine measures which have been seen in Europe. Moscow officials Tuesday denied reports they were preparing for a city-wide lockdown which could have seen the city’s metro network suspended, while President Vladimir Putin was shown a new coronavirus command centre Tuesday, including camera feeds of supermarket shelves to check stock levels.