‘Putin's Chef' Wins $190K Catering Contract for Coronavirus Patients

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a catering magnate with close ties to President Vladimir Putin, has won a $190,000 contract to provide hospital food for Moscow’s coronavirus patients, according to information posted on the government’s online public procurement portal.

The government portal says that AVK, a company owned by Prigozhin, will supply ready-made meals to the city hospital at Kommunarka, where coronavirus patients and those suspected of having the virus are being treated.

The 15-million-ruble contract was awarded to AVK without a competitive bidding process, the Open Media news website reported Wednesday. The procurement document justifies this move by citing “an accident or other natural or manmade emergencies” when “other methods for choosing a supplier which take time are impractical.”