Tracking Coronavirus’ Spread in Post-Soviet Countries

With nearly 140,000 infections worldwide, the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak has reached pandemic status.

We’ve rounded up the latest figures on the coronavirus in all post-Soviet countries. Estonia leads the pack with 171 infections, a wide margin over second-place Russia with 63 infections. Nearly all countries have closed schools and discouraged large gatherings in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.

The first death recorded was a 51-year old woman in Azerbaijan who had recently returned from a trip to Iran, followed by one fatality in Ukraine.

We will continue to update the list as the numbers change:

Estonia

Number of infections: 171

Number of deaths: 0

Russia

Number of infections: 63

Number of deaths: 0

Georgia

Number of total infections: 33

Number of deaths: 0

Latvia

Number of infections: 30

Number of deaths: 0

Armenia

Number of infections: 28

Number of deaths: 0

Belarus

Number of infections: 27

Number of deaths: 0

Azerbaijan

Number of infections: 25

Number of deaths: 1

Moldova

Number of infections: 23

Number of deaths: 0

Lituania

Number of infections: 14

Number of deaths: 0

Kazakhstan

Number of total infections: 9

Number of deaths: 0

Ukraine

Number of infections: 3

Number of deaths: 1

Uzbekistan

Number of infections: 6

Number of deaths: 0

No infections have been reported in Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, or Tajikistan.





