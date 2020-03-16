Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Tracking Coronavirus’ Spread in Post-Soviet Countries

The CIS countries have experienced hundreds of infections and two fatalities. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

With nearly 140,000 infections worldwide, the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak has reached pandemic status. 

We’ve rounded up the latest figures on the coronavirus in all post-Soviet countries. Estonia leads the pack with 171 infections, a wide margin over second-place Russia with 63 infections. Nearly all countries have closed schools and discouraged large gatherings in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus. 

The first death recorded was a 51-year old woman in Azerbaijan who had recently returned from a trip to Iran, followed by one fatality in Ukraine.

We will continue to update the list as the numbers change:

Estonia

Number of infections: 171

Number of deaths: 0

Russia

Number of infections: 63

Number of deaths: 0 

Georgia

Number of total infections: 33

Number of deaths: 0

Latvia

Number of infections: 30

Number of deaths: 0

Armenia 

Number of infections: 28

Number of deaths: 0

Belarus

Number of infections: 27

Number of deaths: 0

Azerbaijan

Number of infections: 25

Number of deaths: 1

Moldova

Number of infections: 23

Number of deaths: 0

Lituania 

Number of infections: 14

Number of deaths: 0

Kazakhstan

Number of total infections: 9

Number of deaths: 0

Ukraine

Number of infections: 3

Number of deaths: 1

Uzbekistan

Number of infections: 6

Number of deaths: 0 

No infections have been reported in Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, or Tajikistan. 



Read more

CORONAVIRUS CHANT

St. Petersburg Football Fans Chant "We Will All Die" at a Match

St. Petersburg football fans showed their support in a rather morbid way.
shaken economy

Russia to Launch $4Bln Fund in Attempt to Shield Economy From Coronavirus Shock

The ruble and Russian stock market have plunged substantially in light of the coronavirus epidemic.
DANGER OF SPREADING

Moscow Coronavirus Patient Escapes Hospital Quarantine

The hospital’s chief physician called the action “ignorant behavior.”
NEWS WRAP

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Coronavirus fight. Optional school. Border closures.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.