Tracking Coronavirus’ Spread in Post-Soviet Countries

With nearly 140,000 infections worldwide, the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak has reached pandemic status.
We’ve rounded up the latest figures on the coronavirus in all post-Soviet countries. Estonia leads the pack with 171 infections, a wide margin over second-place Russia with 63 infections. Nearly all countries have closed schools and discouraged large gatherings in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.
The first death recorded was a 51-year old woman in Azerbaijan who had recently returned from a trip to Iran, followed by one fatality in Ukraine.
We will continue to update the list as the numbers change:
Estonia
Number of infections: 171
Number of deaths: 0
Russia
Number of infections: 63
Number of deaths: 0
Georgia
Number of total infections: 33
Number of deaths: 0
Latvia
Number of infections: 30
Number of deaths: 0
Armenia
Number of infections: 28
Number of deaths: 0
Belarus
Number of infections: 27
Number of deaths: 0
Azerbaijan
Number of infections: 25
Number of deaths: 1
Moldova
Number of infections: 23
Number of deaths: 0
Lituania
Number of infections: 14
Number of deaths: 0
Kazakhstan
Number of total infections: 9
Number of deaths: 0
Ukraine
Number of infections: 3
Number of deaths: 1
Uzbekistan
Number of infections: 6
Number of deaths: 0
No infections have been reported in Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, or Tajikistan.