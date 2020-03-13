Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Police Officer Fired Over Morgue Selfies

Vyacheslav Gorneyev and his junior colleague Tatyana Purysheva were fired. 112 / Telegram

A criminal investigator in Moscow has lost his job after he took a selfie with dead bodies in a morgue, the city’s police force said in a statement Friday.

The Moscow Interior Ministry said it discovered the photo of Vyacheslav Gorneyev, the head of the Shchukino district’s criminal investigation department, and his junior colleague Tatyana Purysheva, with dead bodies in the background during routine checks. The ministry added that the photo had been taken in one of the capital’s forensic facilities.

The two were fired for “committing an act that defames the honor of an interior affairs official,” the ministry said.

Several senior police officials in Moscow’s Northwest Administrative District have also been dismissed over the incident, the ministry’s statement said.

Opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov has previously accused Gorneyev of planting drugs on Andrei Yevgenyev — a journalist for the Defense Ministry’s Zvezda television channel — who was jailed for three years on drug charges in 2016.

Moscow student Nikita Mikheyenko, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence on drug charges, has also accused the Shchukino district’s police department of drug-planting and says he was arrested in the same place and by the same officers as Yevgenyev.

Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal abuse of power case over Yevgenyev’s and Mikheyenko’s accusations, but never named defendants and reportedly suspended the case in December.

Read more about: Police

Read more

Switching sides

Police Fired, Unit Disbanded for Siding With Protesters in Russia’s Ingushetia

The officers "failed to carry out orders to disperse the protesters" rallying against a land swap deal with Chechnya.
opinion
Mark Galeotti

Interpol Wasn’t at Risk of Becoming Putin’s Plaything

But the West should still be relieved.
Police

'Brazen Interference': Russian Officials React to Election of Interpol's President

Officials in Moscow cited unfair Western pressure and interference in reacting to the news that a Russian major-general had lost his presidential bid.
Police

Russian Candidate Loses Interpol Elections After International Outcry

Critics said Russia would be able to exploit Interpol's power if Prokopchuk took the presidency.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.