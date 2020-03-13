Russian Police Officer Fired Over Morgue Selfies

A criminal investigator in Moscow has lost his job after he took a selfie with dead bodies in a morgue, the city’s police force said in a statement Friday.

The Moscow Interior Ministry said it discovered the photo of Vyacheslav Gorneyev, the head of the Shchukino district’s criminal investigation department, and his junior colleague Tatyana Purysheva, with dead bodies in the background during routine checks. The ministry added that the photo had been taken in one of the capital’s forensic facilities.

The two were fired for “committing an act that defames the honor of an interior affairs official,” the ministry said.

Several senior police officials in Moscow’s Northwest Administrative District have also been dismissed over the incident, the ministry’s statement said.