Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian-U.S. ‘Road Rage’ Incident Filmed in Syria

The latest episode follows a series of standoffs between U.S. and Russian troops in Syria in recent weeks. AP / TASS

A road rage incident between Russian and U.S. combat vehicles was caught on video in Syria at a time of heightened tensions between the two forces in the war-torn country.

A bystander caught the moment when a U.S. Oshkosh M-ATV ran what appears to be a Russian Tigr armored car off the busy road as it attempted to overtake the U.S. convoy. The vehicles appear to collide, and a passerby is seen narrowly escaping being hit by the Tigr.

A Syrian researcher who shared the 45-second clip online wrote that the incident took place in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the confrontation in a conference call with reporters Thursday, deferring queries to the Defense Ministry.

The U.S.-led coalition in Syria and Iraq said it was reviewing the incident, the Military Times reported, citing spokesman Col. Myles Caggins.

“The Coalition’s goal is to de-escalate any unplanned encounters with other forces operating in northeastern Syria,” Caggins told the news website.

U.S. Central Command said it was also looking into the video, the Military Times cited spokesman Capt. William Urban as saying.

The latest episode follows a series of standoffs between U.S. and Russian troops in Syria in recent weeks. The U.S. special envoy for Syria has accused Russia of violating the terms of de-confliction in what he characterized as an attempt to challenge the U.S. presence there.

Russia, a staunch ally of the Syrian government, launched a military air campaign in Syria in 2015 to help Damascus recapture parts of the country from rebels. Moscow has long insisted that the U.S. military presence in Syria is illegal.

Read more about: Syria , United States

Read more

Syria

Russian Ambassador Warns of ‘Danger of War’ with U.S. Over Syria

Russia's ambassador called the statements from Washington 'very bellicose.'
Syria

Russian Media Whips Up U.S. War Scare With Bomb Shelter Food Tips

The TV segment played on fears that a U.S.-led airstrike against Syria could lead to a military escalation.
Syria

Not ‘Our Man’ Anymore: How Moscow Reacted to Trump’s Strike on Syria

The honeymoon ended before it ever really started. Officials in Moscow woke up on Friday with renewed animosity for the U.S. presidency. Here's what they...
Syria

Vladimir Putin Wants to Know If America Is Just Some ‘Banana Republic’

We summarize what Vladimir Putin told an audience at the Valdai International Discussion Club about the U.S. presidential race, the West's interventionism...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.