“Her Majesty the Queen, who rules over Canada” is listed as the owner of at least four low-rise block apartments overlooking Christ the Savior Cathedral, Russian media reported last year. The properties belong to the Canadian government, where Queen Elizabeth is the nominal head of state, Canada’s Embassy in Moscow told the Baza news outlet.

An elite apartment registered under Queen Elizabeth II’s name is up for sale in central Moscow, the online tabloid 7days.ru reported Tuesday.

One of the four apartments now appears to be on sale, 7days.ru reported.

The outlet did not name the sales agent in charge of the deal, identifying it only as “the capital’s largest real estate agency.”

An unconfirmed report by Moscow’s 360 TV broadcaster claimed that British diplomats reside in Queen Elizabeth’s properties.

Baza placed the combined value of the four apartments, which it says were purchased in 2002 and 2003 around the time the building was constructed, at 540 million rubles ($8.6 million) last July.

The Queen last visited Russia in 1994, making history as the first reigning British monarch to visit the country.