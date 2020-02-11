Russia Proposes Banning Foreign IT for Critical Infrastructure

A Russian government agency has proposed banning the use of foreign information technology for critical national infrastructure, a draft government order shows, as Moscow moves to step up its control over the internet within its borders. The Federal Service for Technical and Export Control (FSTEC) has proposed increasing the technological sovereignty of critical infrastructure, systems and networks that are crucial to the functioning of the economy, the document said. The draft order proposes adding to legislation passed in January 2018 that requires the owners of such infrastructure to report cyber security incidents to the Federal Security Service.

It suggests also prohibiting these facilities from using foreign "means of information protection" or technical support from foreign organizations, leaving them only free to use Russian-made programs. The industries affected by the proposed changes include defense, transport, communications, credit and finance, energy, fuel, nuclear, space, mining, metals and chemical, as well as the information systems of state departments. The Russian order did not give details of any specific foreign firms it would ban. Russia's government has sought greater control over digital areas of the economy in recent years, through measures such as the "sovereign internet" law.