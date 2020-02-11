Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Picks New Ukraine Negotiator Amid Slight Thaw in Ties

By Reuters
Updated:
Russia and Ukraine are wrangling over how to implement a peace deal on Donbass, but major disagreements remain and full normalization is far off. Alexei Druzhinin / Russian Presidential Press and Information Office / TASS

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a senior Ukrainian-born Russian official was now in charge of managing Moscow's relations with Ukraine, a move likely to be seen by some politicians in Kiev as further evidence of a slight thaw in ties.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, was now the most senior Kremlin official when it came to Ukraine.

Kozak, a lawyer by education, was born in what used to be Soviet Ukraine.

Vladislav Surkov, seen as a hardliner by many in Kiev, had previously overseen Russia's relations with Ukraine, a role that saw him negotiate and advise Putin on the subject. Peskov said Surkov still worked for the Kremlin but did not elaborate.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev were derailed after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014 and Moscow-backed separatists launched an uprising in Donbass, eastern Ukraine, that has killed more than 13,000 people. Russia denies any role in the conflict.

Russia and Ukraine are wrangling over how to implement a peace deal on Donbass, but major disagreements remain and full normalization is far off.

Under Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, there has been some movement however with a peace summit held in Paris in December with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany. That was followed by a large-scale prisoner swap.

Zelenskiy on Tuesday appointed a former lawyer called Andriy Yermak as his chief of staff.

Yermak, who was involved in negotiating prisoner swaps with Russia, told the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Monday that he had met Kozak and thought he was an improvement on Surkov.

"It seems to me that he (Kozak) is more inclined to dialogue. And on the issues on which I spoke with him, I can say that we had constructive communication, without which nothing would be possible of what we have already seen," Ukraine's UNIAN news agency cited Yermak as saying.

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

How Zelenskiy Beat Ukraine's Establishment

His presidency could be a wasted chance — or it could finally free up the creative energy Ukraine needs for a leap forward.
Russia reacts

Ukraine’s Election Result Pleases Both Russia’s Opposition and the Kremlin

The two sides have for once found something they agree on — for different reasons.
President Zelenskiy

Ukrainian TV Comic Zelenskiy Wins Presidency in Landslide, Exit Poll Shows

The poll said Zelenskiy won 73 percent of the vote.
Donbass conflict

Rebel Leader Says East Ukraine Wants to Join Russia

The Donetsk People's Republic leader said its main goal is to accede to Russia like Crimea did in 2014. 

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.