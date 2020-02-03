Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Experiences Hottest January in Recorded History

Updated:
Moscow and some parts of Russia have been reeling from an unusually warm winter, which meteorologists have attributed to an atmospheric front from the Atlantic Ocean. Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

Scores of cities across Russia including Moscow and St. Petersburg have experienced the hottest January in their recorded histories, an official at Russia’s meteorological center said Monday.

The latest record comes after 2019 was declared the hottest year on record in Russia. Moscow and some parts of Russia have been reeling from an unusually warm winter, which meteorologists have attributed to an atmospheric front from the Atlantic Ocean.

Average January temperatures across Russia’s European regions broke the overall record by 1.6 degrees Celsius, Interfax quoted Roman Vilfand, the scientific director of Russia's Hydrometeorology Center, as saying.

“It is obvious that the weather has jumped to a different temperature level," Wilfand told Interfax, noting that such anomalies happen “extremely rarely.”

In Moscow and St. Petersburg, January temperatures were 9.4 degrees Celsius above the monthly norm, the Fobos weather center said Sunday

“The two capitals haven’t seen such warmth in the entire history of weather observations,” it said in an online statement.

“For the first time, the average temperature was above zero [degrees Celsius] in Moscow and St. Petersburg,” Fobos said.

Another 70 cities also experienced the hottest January in their history, the weather center added.

“January 2020 was not a winter month,” Fobos said.

Read more about: Climate

Read more

american interference

U.S. ‘Climate Weapon’ Caused Russia’s Warm Winter, Lawmaker Says

“If [Russia's permafrost] melts now, it will be a disaster. ... The Americans know this and they’re testing this weapon.”
NEWS WRAP

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Oil deliveries. Climate action. TurkStream.
WARM DECEMBER

Moscow Resorts to Fake Snow for New Year Festivities

The Russian capital is experiencing its highest December temperatures for over a century.
COP25 talks

Putin Adviser Vows to Highlight Climate Activists’ Demands

The young activists now plan to meet with experts “to relay a strong collective position” at the anticipated talks with Putin.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.